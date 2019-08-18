Chairman of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) in Niger State, Alhaji Abdullahi Jabi, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to come up with a policy of political reconciliation that would allow the opposition political actors to contribute to governance.

Alhaji Jabi made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

According to him, the measure would allow the opposition political actors to contribute to governance and douse political tension in the country.

“The syndrome of winner takes all, should be discouraged to create room for stability in government, cooperation and partnership in serving Nigerians,” he said.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises to the electorate.

The CD Chairman observed that the farmers/herders clashes across the country had led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He noted that the negative effect of the clashes have led to poverty, insecurity, human displacement, reduction in economic activities and disease.

Jabi urged government to ensure that the livestock farmers adopt the proposed ranching system, which is acknowledged as international best practices in livestock farming to avoid farmers/herders clashes.

He advocated for true federalism, which implies power sharing and building interdependence among the six geo-political zones in the country.

