The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said eight suspected cultists, including a female have been arrested while being initiated into a dread cult group, called ‘One Million Boys.’

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on they were arrested on Thursday by operatives of Operation Crush from Ilemba Hausa Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kazeem Abonde, acting on credible Intelligence.

He disclosed that eight suspected members of One Million Boys Confraternity during initiation exercise were arrested.

He said the suspects were arrested at No.15 Alado Street Shibiri where they were being initiated into the cult group by one Yusuf Abu, 20.

Those arrested are Sunday Gabriel, 20; Rilwan Dauda, 18; Mohammed Sikiru, 23; Oladimeji Abayomi, 18; Rasheed Alabi, 20; Habeeb Idowu, 18; Olaiya Bisola, 18 and Hazzan Hawawu, 19.

According to Elkana, three sharp cutlasses, a fetish calabash with dangerous ‘juju’ and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them, adding that suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody.

