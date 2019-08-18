Senator Shehu Sani has said that Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB spanked the wrong horse with the wrong whip on the wrong track.

He made the comment while reacting to the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany.

The immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Enweremadu was physically assaulted by some members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival organised by the Ndi-Igbo Germany community.

Sani on his Twitter handle said: IPOB spanked the wrong Horse with the Wrong Whip on the wrong track.

“The attack on Senator Ekweremadu in Germany stands unreservedly condemned.

“Whatever is the political or philosophical agenda of the people that attacked him, the strategy of physical assault or violence cannot lead them to success.”

