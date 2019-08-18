A Batch C 2018 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Dr Iyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, has renovated Efulu-Basal Primary Health Care Centre in Bida, Niger, with N220,000.

Niyi-Isaiah, who is deployed to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for his primary assignment, disclosed this during the inauguration of the facility on Sunday.

He said the renovation was part of his community development project for Bida community which also included medical consumables and infrastructure for clinic.

He said that N220,000 was spent on the renovation of Efulu-Basal Primary Health Care facility in Bida, Niger.

“The idea was borne out of the passion I have toward revitalisation of primary health care which is an integral part of the nation’s health system.

“The motivation behind this project is to enable about 10,000 residents in Dzukogi Abu-tsado area of Bida to have access to a functional basic health care facility,” he said.

Niyi-Isaiah explained that his intervention would directly reduce the overwhelming burden on the tertiary healthcare centres and also support the Federal Government agenda on revitalisation of primary healthcare centre in each of the political wards in Nigeria.

“l can boldly say that as a Youth Corp member, I have contributed my own quota toward achieving this goal.

“If my name fades from this building, the people of Bida community will not forget the impact of NYSC on the community.

” I have also achieved some personal community development service project which I have been able to mobilise resources and volunteers to successfully implement,” he said.

He said the services he rendered included deworming of 2,000 schools children, free skills acquisition programme and entrepreneur seminars for secondary school students.

Others included construction of incinerator box for medical waste disposal in Bida community.

