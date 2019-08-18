Big Brother Naija housemates Joe and Enkay have been evicted from the Pepper Dem edition during the eviction night show on Sunday.

Joe and Enkay were among the five housemates introduced into the house two weeks ago in a twist by Biggie.

Joe was on the eviction list alongside Enkay, Frodd, Omashola, Khafi, Tacha, Ike, Elozonam, Cindy (The Cruisetopia team).

The Cruisetopia team led by Sir Dee were placed on eviction after they lost to the Icon team but as fate will have it, Diane who won the Veto power replaced Sir Dee with Joe on the eviction list.

Joe who thought he had been saved as his team won the Arena challenge appeared shocked when placed on eviction by Diane – though he didn’t utter a word.

Joseph Abdallah is a Nigerian born creative director who has the passion to showcase his talent as a singer to the whole world.

However, Joe was rumoured to be Khafi’s ex-boyfriend.

