Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has described members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, as terrorists for attacking former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Read her reaction in a tweet: “GERMAN POLICE MUST DETERMINE THIS AN ACT OF TERRORISM. 2 days ago I reminded you that IPOB members were TERRORISTS. Now they have proved me right on German soil. They tried to lynch former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.”

GERMAN POLICE MUST DETERMINE THIS AN ACT OF TERRORISM. 2 days ago I reminded you that IPOB members were TERRORISTS. Now they have proved me right on German soil. They tried to lynch former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.#KemiTalksTerrror#KemiOlunloyo pic.twitter.com/bWtsDKRZQK — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (@HNNAfrica) August 18, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

