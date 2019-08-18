Senator Ike Ekweremadu: attacked in Nuremberg Germany by IPOB members

Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has described members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, as terrorists for attacking former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Read her reaction in a tweet: “GERMAN POLICE MUST DETERMINE THIS AN ACT OF TERRORISM. 2 days ago I reminded you that IPOB members were TERRORISTS. Now they have proved me right on German soil. They tried to lynch former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.”

 