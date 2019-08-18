Consistent with lay down arrangements, the second batch of Lagos State pilgrims have arrived Lagos from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Flynas Airline Airbus A330 which conveyed the 428 Lagos State pilgrims arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at exactly 11.38 on Sunday.

The arrival of the second batch of 428 pilgrims had thus brought the total number of Lagos pilgrims that have returned home to 860 so far.

No fewer than 432 pilgrims were on board the first batch which arrived on Saturday.

The pilgrims on board the second flight were drawn from Agege, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Apapa, Ifako Ijaiye, Badagry, Epe, Eti – Osa and some state officials.

According to the Board Secretary, Mr. Rahman Ishola, another 426 pilgrims which forms the third batch would be airlifted from the king Abdul Azeez International Airport, Jeddah on Monday at 10:00 am for onward journey back to Nigeria.

All the pilgrims expressed gratitude to God, the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and the airline for the seamless hajj operation this year.

They expressed the hope that the standard achieved so far would be maintained.

Meanwhile, all the pilgrims in both the first and second batches have been collecting their luggage and zam-zam water in line with the arraignment put in place by NAHCON and the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

