The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out any form of zoning arrangement in the Anambra 2021 governorship election.

The National Vice Chairman of the party, southeast chapter, Chief Austin Umahi disclosed this on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of their Zonal Executive Council Meeting in Enugu.

Umahi said that their priority was to field the best candidate irrespective of where the person comes from, with a view to recapturing the state during the election.

It would be recalled that the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had formally zoned the position to Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

The PDP leader said that they were not contemplating limiting the chances of the party, noting that presenting the best candidate for the election was very crucial to the party.

“The 2021 governorship election in Anambra is very crucial to us as we are determined to recapture the state. We are going for the right candidate irrespective of where the person comes from” he said.

Umahi said that the PDP was not concerned about how other political parties were approaching the contest, apart from the fact that the best candidate must emerge from any part of the state.

“We have not been in government in Anambra for too long. So, we have to present the best candidate. You cannot apply the zoning arrangement of another party to the PDP,” he said.

He said that the party had learned from its past mistakes which made it lose the state to APGA.

The chairman said that the party would no longer give in to any form of sabotage which he said marred its chances of winning the last governorship election in the state.

On the performance of the PDP governors in the zone; Umahi said that they were not doing badly.

He advised the governors to compare notes among themselves in order to improve on the quality of governance.

