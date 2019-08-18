A total of 12,209 candidates on Saturday sat for the 2019 Bayero University Kano Post-UTME Aptitude Test (BUKAT).

According to a statement signed by the Information officer of the University, Alhaji Lamara Garba in Kano on Saturday, all the candidates are jostling for placement to undergo various degree programmes of the Institution.

The statement quoted the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Adamu Tanko, as giving the figure shortly after the screening on Saturday, 17th August.

According to him, 15, 817 candidates applied to BUK for the 2019/2020 academic session out of which 12, 209 participated in the screening.

“The screening was conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon with a view to ensuring a smooth conduct.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“The screening was very smooth while staff assigned to oversee the programme were very dutiful,” he said.

He further explained that the exercise started on schedule and all the candidates were law-abiding.

Tanko added that the screening was hitch free and there was no examination misconduct reported.

The statement also quoted the Registrar of the Institution, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed as expressing delight at the arrangements and smooth conduct of the exercise.

“More venues were provided to decongest the crowd while two situation rooms were established one each at old and new campuses to decentralize the coordination of the exercise.

” The University engaged the services of both teaching and non-teaching staff as invigilators and some students who served as ‘campus guide’ in order to ensure smooth running of the programme,” she said.

On his part, the Director, Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records (DEAR), Hajiya Amina Umar, who coordinates the screening disclosed that majority of the candidates were well-behaved and properly dressed, noting that no case of impersonation was recorded.

NAN reports that two candidates who sat for the screening examination, Ummuhani Abdulmalik Ize (B.Sc Biochemistry) and Abubakar Ayuba (B.Sc. Architecture) expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the University.

