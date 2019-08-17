The lyrical video of American superstar Taylor Swift is officially out.
This song entitled ”Lover” is a beautiful delivery from the talented songwriter and performer. Listen and let us know your opinion in the comment section.
Saturday, August 17, 2019 12:20 pm
