”Case” crooner and hit maker Teniola Apata, popular as Teni Makanaki bares all the hot gist on Ndani Tv’s ”The Juice” with Bolanle Olukanni.

Talks talks about her childhood days in her polygamous family, how her sister Niniola coached and help her musical career and how she used social media as a tool, to promote her music and many more revelations about herself.

Watch the visual below

