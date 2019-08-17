Ubi Franklin’s sister – Queen-Laywizen Ekapong

Talent manager and businessman Ubi Franklin, penned sweet words for his kid sister Queen-Laywizen Ekapong who turned 30 today.

Ubi wrote the message below and almost exhausted all the love emojis on his phone:

Happy Birthday to my baby ❤️❤️❤️ Love you forever and ever.
God bless you and keep you, You are my younger sister but you inspire me a lot. May this day make your dreams come true. Happy birthday sister. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂😂

