Entrepreneur and Triplemg boss Ubi Franklin posted a picture of his baby boy – Shiloh on his timeline.

Ubi is father to Jayden with actress Lilian Esoro, Zaneta with an undisclosed woman, and newly Shiloh with an ex-girlfriend/employee.

In April, Ubi Franklin wrote about his love for his children, saying:

When I am done having kids before 40 and then work on my six packs 😂😂😂 go on Holiday with my kids and we run on the beach that’s the whole idea.

At 50 I’ll have a 20 year old

21 year old and a 17 year old.

Maybe two more ✌🏾 (five and I am done)

This is the Biggest Blessings you can ever ask for so.

