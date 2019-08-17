Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed nine new Permanent Secretaries for the state civil service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are: Mrs. Sanyaolu Kikelomo Morenike, Engr. Sodeinde Olalekan Nurudeen, Mrs. Shitta-Bey Titilayo Khadijat, Mr. Musa Mooruf Olawale, Mrs. Durosimi-Etti Olorunkemi, and Mrs. Kalesanwo Olayemi Yewande.

“Others are Engr. Agoro Moruf Olawale, Mrs. Odeneye Belinda and Mr. Olawale Mesewaku Babatunde.

A circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said their appointment was in furtherance of the present administration’s resolve to continually strengthen the State Public Service towards achieving excellence in the quality of service delivery in the state.

The circular said newly appointed senior officers deployment would be made known in due course.

According to the circular, their appointments takes effect from Monday, 20th of August, 2019.

