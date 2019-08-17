The daughter of late former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Agagu, is on the list of second batch of cabinet members unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last week.

Her name is Mrs Solape Hammond. Her former surname did not appear on the list because she is married, but she is Agagu’s daughter.

Hammond was born on 4 December, 1977 to the late Olusegun and Olufunke Agagu.

Her primary and secondary education were at the University of Ibadan, while she also got her degree in Economics at the same university in 1999.

She also got a Master degree in Business Administration from INSEAD Business School and had worked in several places.

During her screening by the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday, a member of the Assembly, representing Epe constituency, Abiodun Tobun, after seeing her CV, asked Hammond to tell the House who the governor of Ondo State was between 2003 and 2009.

Her reply was “Olusegun Agagu, my father.”

However, Olusegun Agagu reportedly slumped and died on September 13, 2013 in Lagos.

On 3 October 2013, a day before his burial, Associated Aviation Flight 361, the plane carrying his corpse together with 13 passengers and 7 crew members, crashed on take-off from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, killing some people on board.

