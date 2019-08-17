The Ogun government, on Saturday, held a joint meeting with Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state, as part of efforts to promote peaceful co-existence between the two groups.

Mrs Abosede Ogunleye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, said at the meeting in Abeokuta that the effort would help the state in its quest to emerge the food basket of the nation.

“This meeting is a proactive step by the government to forestall possible invasion and destruction of the farms and the produce of farmers.

”The dry season is fast approaching and we expect influx of herdsmen in the state.

“The government wishes to acknowledge and commend the leadership of the state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) for the synergy between the two groups.

“We hereby assure you that government is committed and will continue to put measures in place to ensure provision of conducive environment for your businesses to thrive,” she said.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul-Mumini, commended the state government for the proactive step.

He pledged that his association would continue to cooperate with government and security agents to prevent criminals from disguising as herdsmen to perpetrate crime in the state.

The state AFAN Chairman, Mr Segun Dasaolu, also commended the state government for the initiative.

He disclosed that a joint task force had been set up to resolve the crises among farmers, herdsmen and host communities for continued peace in the state.

