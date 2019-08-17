Former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, on Saturday extolled the virtues of former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) and said he, IBB, contributed positively to nation building.

Aliyu made the remark in Minna, while congratulating IBB who turned 78 years on Aug. 17.

According to him, “Many people will be interested to know about IBB’s birthday because he is an elder statesman who has contributed positively to the development of our country.

“I am happy that he is still alive and healthy, I wish him well at 78.

“We hope he will still live longer because we need him around to continue to contribute to national development,” he said.

He assured he would continue to encourage and support Babangida towards contributing to the development of Nigeria.

“I think IBB is a statesman that we will continue to pray for,” he said.

IBB, who was born Aug. 17, 1941, was the military President of Nigeria between Aug. 27, 1985 and Aug. 26, 1993.

He ruled the country in a very dictatorial manner and annulled the widely adjudged freest and fairest national election in Nigeria, the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

The acclaimed winner of the poll, Chief M.K.O Abiola was later arrested by Babangida’s successor, Gen. Sani Abacha, who ensured Abiola was not released until both of them expired at different times.

Abiola was recently honoured, accordingly, by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

