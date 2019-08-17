Team Delta on Saturday defeated 9-man Team Edo 1-0 at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) Zonal Elimination.

The South-South Zonal elimination was in preparation for the 5th edition of the NYG, which will hold in Kwara State from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the match, Team Edo Head coach, Aghahowa Osayomore, expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance.

“We need three points to qualify for the 5th edition of the national youth games (NYG), which would hold in Kwara State from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.

“I pray we win our next match against team Bayelsa.

“The penalty we couldn’t convert was a great loss to us and the entire state, after playing 9 against 11, and we got a penalty but we couldn’t convert it.

“It’s a painful loss, but I will encourage them to put this behind them, listen and put my instructions in use in the next match.

“But I want them to understand that they are playing for a state not a club side, you can see how sad everybody is right now.

“I wish I have the opportunity to make changes, but I don’t have”, he lamented.

Edo Sports Commission Chairman, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, urged the boys not to be discouraged, “you still have another match to play”.

“I want you to put your coach’s instructions in the field of play in your next match to see if we can qualify,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

