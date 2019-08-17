Less than a year after tying the knot, Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth have split.

Coming after the separation, the singer releases a new song titled ”Slide Away”. The lyrics depicts her current situation.

The song says: “Once upon a time it was paradise, Once upon a time I was paralyzed, I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights, But it’s time to let it go.”

She also sings “Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust, Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost, So it’s time to let it go.”

The chorus says: “So won’t you slide away, Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city life.”

Cyrus also makes a reference to drugs and alcohol, singing, “I want my house in the hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills, I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.”

