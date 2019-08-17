A landslide triggered by monsoon rains hit four houses in Rawalakot city of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Saturday, killing at least seven people and leaving several others injured, a local official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Rawalakot city told local media that two bodies have so far been retrieved from the debris of the houses and rescuers were trying to recover the remaining bodies, adding that the landslide took place due to heavy rain in the city.

The official said intermittent downpour has been obstructing the rescue work in the area, and more incidents of landslide are feared.

Earlier in July, at least 28 people were killed and dozens of others went missing after a cloudburst-triggered flash floods swept away mosques and houses in Neelum Valley of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

The country has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to monsoon season which generally lasts between July and September, causing loss of human life, damage to buildings and infrastructure, and loss of crops and livestock.

According to the latest statistics of National Disaster Management Authority Pakistan, as many as 193 people have been killed and over 200 others got injured in this year’s rainy season in the country, Xinhua reports.

