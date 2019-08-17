Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Khafi, on Friday night said she would like to be evicted on Sunday because she is tired of the house.

Khafi, who is up for eviction this week, was upset after a rift with Jackie.

It all started when Biggie gifted the housemates alcohol after the Friday night arena game.

But when it arrived, Jackie argued that the drinks were for the Cruisetopia team.

The statement, which did not go well with the ‘Icons’, led to disagreement.

Khafi speaking to Cindy, said, “really I will be happy to go home on Sunday. I’m so over all these. I’m tired.” Cindy, however, advised her not to make such statements.

