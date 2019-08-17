President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, on the loss of his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire.

Banire’s mother died at the age of 92 on Friday.

The President, in a statement by Femi Adesina, said no matter how old mothers were, their departure were always keenly felt, and urges Banire, Chairman, Assets Management Corporation (AMCON) to take heart, and be comforted in the fact that the departed lived to a ripe old age, and left behind worthy sons and daughters, who are accomplished in different areas of endeavour.

Buhari prayed God to comfort the entire Banire family, and charges them to keep the memory of their matriarch evergreen by building on the good works she was known for.

A short statement released by the Banire family on Saturday said the remains of Alhaja Banire will be interred at the Ebony Vault, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos at 2pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, according to Islamic rites.

The late matriarch of the Banire family is survived by relations and children including the AMCON chairman, Dr Muiz Banire, who was also a former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress; Alhaja Raimot Ajoke Banire, Ajibola Banire, Dr. Rasheed Oki and Ayoola Oke.

