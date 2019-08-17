President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has celebrated his daughter, Divine as she clocks 13 years on Saturday.

Suleman took to his twitter handle to shower praises on her daughter, describing her as pretty and bold.

He prayed to God to keep her pure and great, while expressing his love for her.

“Happy 13th birthday to my 2nd seed, my pretty young lady and my bold girl. The one who always says it as it is without fear…I love you my daughter..God keep you pure and make you great..happy birthday DIVINE JOHNSON SULEMAN,” he tweeted.

