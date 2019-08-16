In spite of topping the first round of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) abridged season, Bayelsa Queens Football Club think the second round would be tougher.

The league began on July 24 with 16 teams grouped into four and the first round of matches concluded on Aug. 7.

Bayelsa Queens however topped Group C with nine points from three matches and coach Moses Aduku says the next round of matches may not be easy.

“The first round of matches were tough, but we expect a tougher competition in the second round since we are leading the group and are defending champions of the league.

“We have very strong opponents, Nasarawa Amazons of Lafita and Sunshine Queens of Akure. They are league contenders and they will be more prepared in the next round.

“On our part, we are training hard to ensure we retain our title this season,” Aduku said.

Meanwhile , Amazons ended the first round with four points alongside Sunshine Queens while Kaduna Queens acquired only one point.

The next round of the league resumes on August 28.

