Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party(ADP) in the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, Mr. Victor Fingesi, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of being indifferent about security in Ogoni areas of the state.

In a press statement Fingesi said he was disturbed by reports that Ogoni land, the once beautiful agricultural field in Rivers State has been turned into a killing field under the watch of Wike.

He urged Chief Wike for once take security serious by directing law enforcement agencies to take specific actions that would guarantee the safety of the people as the chief security officer.

Fingesi said it was not enough for Wike to launch a security outfit and spend money without taking actions such as imposing curfews where necessary, setting up a panel of inquiry, meetings with the Chiefs and people and visiting the affected area.

