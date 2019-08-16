A Harare High Court on Friday dismissed an application filed by the opposition MDC to nullify the prohibition of the party’s protest scheduled for today.

Justice Joseph Musakwa dismissed the urgent application filed by MDC who were arguing that the prohibition order issued by the ZRP was unconstitutional as it went against Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution

With the court ruling, the demonstration remains barred.

However, the opposition has indicated that the protests will go on.

In the meantime, the police have surrounded the central business district and sealed off various areas such as the Africa Unity Square and the MDC headquarters at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, according to reports.

The reports also said Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Anti-Riot squad attacked and beat up civilians who had gathered at Africa Unity Square in protest.

They also attacked journalists who were covering the event.

One lady was knocked unconscious by the police after being beaten by truncheons, ihaarare website said.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

