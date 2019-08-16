Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is only engaged to Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi. They are not married yet.

In an interview with PUNCH, Abraham’s manager and spokesperson, Samuel Olatunji said the relationship between Ajeyemi and Abraham has not been fully consummated, amidst a report that Abraham has given birth to a baby boy.

“I don’t know where the information in those reports came from, but Toyin and Kolawole only just got engaged the traditional way. This is not the same thing as being officially married,” he said.

Olatunji told PUNCH that pictures of the presumed wedding event, which appeared on various social media platforms on Wednesday, were actually taken during the couple’s traditional introduction and engagement ceremony held on July 4, 2019.

The engagement was a very private affair with only the relatives and a few close friends of the love birds in attendance.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria reported on Thursday that Toyin has given birth to a baby boy.

The news of her delivery came after pictures of her wedding to colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, surfaced on social media platforms.

The 34-year-old filmmaker was previously married to Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson, from 2013 to 2015.

Abraham had initially left her over three million fans on Instagram shocked days ago by deleting all of her posts on the platform.

The Auchi born actress started her acting career in 2003 and had since then produced and directed many movies.

Friends and colleagues have congratulated her on the birth of her son by posting photos from her baby shower.

Actress, Iyabo Ojo wrote, “this is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our sight.”

Another Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, who couldn’t contain her excitement wrote a very lengthy caption congratulating her friend.

“…Mrs Oluwatoyin Abosede Kolawole Ajeyemi is now a proud mother of a bouncing baby boy. My joy knows no bound right now.

“And to the man that brought this much happiness and everything laughter to your life, uncle may your star continue to shine forever,” she wrote.

