9ice is a proud daddy as his daughter Michelle marks her 5th birthday.

On Instagram he wrote: Proud To Be A Father! I’m sure your mum is too You’re 5 Today With So Much Potentials. Your ability scares me but I pray God Almighty Allah Guide And Keep you for us! hbd my #loveylovey

9ice’s wife Sunkanmi, who is an event planner, also joined in the photo-shoot.

She posted on Instagram:

I can’t believe it’s been five years already since I was graced with this high-spirited bundle of joy. Watching you grow, it amazes me how smart and silly you can be. You already have such a big personality; I know I truly am fortunate to get to be your mother. I love you more than words could ever express. I am looking forward to seeing you every morning with that goofy and grumpy face that you make. I am happily anticipating seeing you learn and grow beautifully every year. I am excited to see you conquer the world with your infectious laughter and boundless energy. Best fifth birthday, sweetheart.

Photo Credit: @mummy_michy | @9iceofficial

