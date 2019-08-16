Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration would build on the culture of excellence instituted in the State’s civil service.

This, he said, was best way to build on the legacies of retired civil servants that invested their energies to build the State.

Sanwo-Olu spoke when members of Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) paid a courtesy visit on him on Friday in Alausa.

He described the body of retired civil servants as “valuable assets” to the State, noting that their actions while in service contributed to the “enviable height” Lagos attained among states in the nation.

He said: “All of you have spent good part of your active life to build out state at the civil service level. I am sure you will always feel fulfilled when you look back to see all the thoughts, ideas and energies you contributed to build the most vibrant civil service in Nigeria. It is the culture you have left behind is what we are building on to make Lagos remain the centre of excellence.

“You have set the foundation we are enjoying today. I want to assure you that we will not keep it at where you have stopped. We are going to keep the flame burning and build on all you have passed on to us in making the most dynamic civil service earn its pride of place.”

The Governor said the future generation would be indebted to the retired Heads of Service for their efforts in building a society the black race would be proud of.

Sanwo-Olu said the state would continue to draw from the experience of the retired civil servants, adding that the establishment of ALARHOSPS as advisory body to the government was an indication of the passion the group had towards the development of the state.

He said: “The future generation would remain indebted to you for all your actions and contribution to build our state. Today, Lagos is the centerpiece, which every Nigerian and the entire black race are looking at today as a source of pride. Your sleepless nights, labour and contributions led to this success story.”

ALARHOSPS president, Alhaji Mohammed Ajibola-Olagbaye, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, hailed the Governor for appointing a member of the group, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, as Secretary to the State Government.

Ajibola-Olagbaye noted that the association was created in 2013 as a think tank to help government strengthen the capacity of the civil service and other workforce in the employment of the state for sustained prosperity.

He used the occasion to articulate some of the challenges facing members of the association, including disparity in monthly pension scheme, which affected some ALARHOSPS’ members that retired before May 29, 1999 when the fourth republic took off.

Ajibola-Olagbaye also sought the Governor’s support in building a permanent secretariat for the association’s activities, and also for the forthcoming conference to be hosted by the association.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu promised to assist the association in surmounting some of its challenges, promising that his administration would consult the group for advice on service delivery.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Mrs. Jaji, Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

