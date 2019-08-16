Samson Siasia reacts to FIFA ban

former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia has reacted to the life ban and $50,000 fine slammed on him today by FIFA.

According to FIFA, he was banned for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches.’

FIFA did not state when he committed the infractions but said the ex-Nigeria international has been notified today.

Reacting to the ban, Siasia vowed to clear his name.

He categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating that he did nothing wrong and he has not received any letter from FIFA regarding the ban from football, Brila FM reports.