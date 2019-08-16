President Muhammadu Buhari; President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, during the Sallah homage to the President by the Leadership of the Senate in Daura, Katsina State, on Friday.
The leadership of the Senate, led by Senator Ahmad Lawan, has paid a Sallah homage on President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.
Buhari with Senate leadership in Daura, Katsina State
Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda; Deputy Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Senator representing Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; President Muhammadu Buhari; President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u and Senator representing Katsina South, Senator Bello Mandiya, during the Sallah homage to the President by the Leadership of the Senate in Daura, Katsina State, on Friday.
Related
Join the conversation