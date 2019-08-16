The Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) has suspended three of its national executive members for alleged anti-party activities and forging of party documents.

The officials are former National Secretary, Mr Gwada Abubakar, the National Financial Secretary, Mr Habu Aminchin, who was the Presidential candidate of the party and the National Youth leader, Mr Eke Ken.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday after its extraordinary NEC meeting, the Chairman of the party, Chief Frank Igwebuike said there was no faction in the party, adding that the party remained united.

Igwebuike said that the decision was a bi-product of the disciplinary committee set up by the party and was ratified by the NEC in the presence of INEC official.

“The national chairman has equally been given additional powers as the chief executive of the party, and no decision of the party will be executed without the approval of the party chairman, which must be put in writing.

“The party has also taken a decision that all those who have left the party because of accident or any other reasons, their positions will be filled immediately.

“It was a robust meeting and relationship was cordial throughout the NEC meeting. I wish all those who came from far and near including INEC safe trip back.

“This is the first time INEC has attended and monitored our extraordinary congress meeting.

“There is no faction in the party, you can see that INEC is here and this shows that this party doesn’t have two leaders. If you go to INEC office, the only name you will find there is Chief Frank Igwebuike as the national chairman,’’ he said.

The PDM chairman said the petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was withdrawn by the suspended party members with advise from other party members.

He said it was necessary to withdraw the petition because the document used in filling the petition were all forged, adding that they could not stand the test of time.

“The allegation that I don’t carry other members along in running of the party is baseless with no iota of truth.

“There are different types of leadership style. if I don’t carry people along, you will not see members from different states for the NEC meeting. People from different states are all here.

“It’s better to remove persons that will destroy the party; we cannot allow our party to be labelled party of forgers, insubordination and misappropriation of party funds.

“I will not take that if that is what makes people think I am autocratic, that is what I term discipline.

“What we are here to do is to build a very strong party, where people are disciplined and show absolute loyalty,” he said.

He assured that the party would come out stronger in 2023 with the new orientation and mobilisation with good party manifesto.

