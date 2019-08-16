Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday swore in the last commissioner, in person of Mr Mofe Pirah, to complete his cabinet.

With the swearing-in of Pirah, the number of commissioners drawn from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state came to 25, having previously sworn in 24 commissioners on July 30.

It’s, however, clear that, with this last appointment, there are only two women on board- Mrs Flora Alantan, as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo, Commissioner for Technical Education.

The governor apologized for the imbalance with a promise to accommodate more women in other areas.

Okowa, while performing the swearing in ceremony at Government House, Asaba, attributed the success recorded by his administration in the delivery of people-oriented programmes to his adoption of participatory governance.

He said his administration had operated an open-door policy which allowed the people from all walks of life to contribute to decision-making process in the state.

“I believe in a participatory government in which Deltans, from opinion leaders, youths, traditional rulers and the women, are all represented and partner us as a government to achieve set goals of building a stronger state.

“Our administration’s goal is to develop the people and develop infrastructure to create an enabling environment for the private sector to grow.

“We are determined to reduce unemployment rate and develop every sector of the state.

“Every political appointee must key into our programmes and relate freely with the people because achieving a stronger Delta will be beneficial to all,” he said.

He charged the newly sworn-in commissioner to be ready and willing to serve the people of the state.

“You have a role to play in helping this administration to achieve its goals and it is my hope that you will use your position to work for the benefit of Deltans and the state in general.

“You were part of my cabinet in the first tenure; you already know the policies and it is my belief that you will do your best to help us attain our dream by working diligently in this new tenure,” he said.

Responding, Pirah thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the people and assured him of his commitment to ensuring achievement of a stronger Delta.

