The Ogun State Government on Friday announced plans to execute 60 macro projects in six local government areas through the state’s Community and Social Development Agency (CSDP).

The General Manager of the CSDP, Mr Sakirudeen Salaam, stated this at a training programme organised by the agency for the committee set up to monitor the proposed projects.

The theme of the training was “Timely Delivery of Quality and Sustainable Community Development Plans’’.

He said that the projects would be executed in partnership with the World Bank, to provide job opportunities to the citizens and thereby improve their living standards.

Salaam said that the training had become necessary to enable the 72-member committee called the Local Government Review Committee and drawn from various council areas, appreciate their role in monitoring the projects.

The role of the committees, according to Salaam, included the provision of water, community roads, electricity and schools, to ensure the effective implementation of the projects.

The Board Chairman of the CSDP, Mr Oladeinde Odeyemi, therefore, appealed to the committee members to shun acts that could tarnish government’s image before the World Bank that would continue to appraise the projects.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabintan, gave assurance that the World Bank had already earmarked funds for the projects.

