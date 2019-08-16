New signing Ikechukwu Ibenegbu says Rangers International Football Club of Enugu must fight for honours in all competitions in the forthcoming season.

Ibenegbu told newsmen in Enugu on Thursday that Rangers would go all out to win the three major trophies they would compete for in the 2019/2020 season.

Rangers would be taking part in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Aiteo Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Rangers have improved a lot and this will help us to do well in the league and Aiteo Cup, as well as the continental competition,” Ibenegbu said.

The player who had earlier featured for Enyimba FC of Aba and Heartland of Owerri also said the Nigerian league had improved.

“This is in terms of promotion, officiating, recruitment and payment of players salaries,” Ibenegbu said.

He said his previous engagements in CAF competition have helped to develop his game.

Ibenegbu however said he and other players, as well as the club’s management and technical officials were working round the clock to bring Rangers back the their glorious days.

Meanwhile, the player lamented the fact that various home-based players have always found it difficult to break into the senior national team.

He advised the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, to give equal opportunity to every player so that the best legs would always represent the country at the highest level.

