Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift have dropped new tracks, one celebrating love and the other love that has gone sour.

Cyrus was making her first music release since announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth earlier this week.

The emotional single, “Slide Away,” appears to tell a story of a painful breakup and a relationship crumbling away after trying to make things work.

“Once upon a time it was made for us/ Woke up one day and it turned to dust/ Baby we were fine but now we’re not/ So it’s time to let it go,” Cyrus sings in the new track.

The YouTube video for the single depicts a bottle of whiskey, several orange pill bottles and pills floating in a pool. The song itself echoes these stark images with lines like, “I want my house in the hills/ Don’t want the whiskey and pills /I don’t give up easily /But I don’t think I’m down.”

“So let’s just get away/ Back to the ocean/ I’ll go back to the city lights,” the song continues.

Listen to Cyrus video:



Cyrus also seems to call out her relationship with her ex with a line that references how they began dating when they were much younger.

“Move on. we’re not 17/ I’m not who I used to be/ You say that everything changed/ You’re right, we’re grown now,” Cyrus sings.

The song is set to appear on Cyrus’ upcoming album, She Is Here.

Taylor Swift’s song, Lover suggests she is head over heels in love(r) with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

On Friday, the Grammy-winner, 29, released the highly anticipated title track off her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, and the song certainly lives up to its name. By mid-day, it has attracted over 1.5million views.

While Swift doesn’t refer to her British beau, 28, by name, it’s obvious the romantic track was inspired by their romance.

Watch the video:

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey / But I want them all,” sings Swift, who is rumoured to be celebrating her third anniversary with the actor this year.

In her recent Vogue cover story, the superstar said the ballad features one of her “favourite bridges,” and that she “was really able to go to Bridge City” for the song.

“Ladies and gentleman / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she sings on the sweeping bridge.

After previewing the track — which even includes a reference to Christmas (perhaps that’s why a Christmas tree was included in her “ME!” music video?) — with Vogue earlier this month, Swift had her fans buzzing over a possible engagement because of the lyrics “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue.”

However, it doesn’t appear the couple — who have kept their relationship tightly under wraps — have taken the next step quite yet.

During an Instagram Live last month, Swift revealed the four Target special editions of her upcoming album will include 120 pages of diary pages written throughout her life.

*`adapted from msn.com

