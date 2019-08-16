Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt for the club’s trip to Southampton on Saturday after injuring his ankle when a pitch-invading fan stood on him during the Uefa Super Cup celebrations.

With first-choice goalkeeper Alisson already ruled out through injury, the loss of Adrian would leave Jurgen Klopp with either Andy Lonergan or Caoimhin Kelleher to select – though the latter is also struggling with injury.

But Klopp was critical of the fan who injured Adrian on Wednesday night, with the Liverpool manager expressing his bemusement as to why the supporter ran onto the pitch in the first place.

“I don’t understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian’s] ankle. It is swollen but we have to see.

“Apart from that it was a brilliant night for him.”

He added: “We need to think about Saturday to find a way to win the game.

“Andy Lonergan is in training with Kelleher and we have them if we have to make a decision.

“Adrian was a week before, Lonergan has trained with us. Kelleher has potential but is not 100 per cent yet. We will see.”

