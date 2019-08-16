Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored twice to save the champions’ blushes as they had to come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday.

Last season’s league top scorer Lewandowski opened his account in the 24th minute, sliding in to complete a move he started himself.

He thus became the first player to score on five consecutive season-opening games.

But the visitors stunned the home crowd with two goals in three minutes.

First with a deflected shot from Dodi Lukebakio, who had scored a hat-trick in Munich while playing for Fortuna Duesseldorf last season.

Then they had a second, with Marko Grujic charging through for a stunning turnaround in the 39th.

Lewandowski’s penalty on the hour rescued a point for the hosts.

Borussia Dortmund, their main title rivals this season, play Augsburg on Saturday.

