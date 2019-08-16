Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived in Abuja after their aborted medical trip to New Delhi India.

They arrived with an Ethiopian Airlines that landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport about 11.41 a.m.

The DSS detained couple rejected the Kaduna court-ordered medical treatment at Medanta Hospital, claiming the Nigerian government frustrated efforts to get their preferred doctors attend to them.

The Daily Trust said El-Zakzaky was whisked away by security operatives on his arrival, thus denying journalists the chance to interview him on his India and Medanta hospital experience.

The medical leave granted him last week by a Kaduna High court was expected to provide him some respite from his detention by the DSS since December 2015, after soldiers killed over 345 members of his sect and two of his children, following the accusation that members of his sect attempted to kill the Chief of army staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

But in a turn of events, Zakzaky is now the person facing murder charge.

He and his wife are facing an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace at the Kaduna State High Court.

The charges were filed against them by the Kaduna State Government in 2018.

The case had stalled over the absence of the judge who went to handle election petition matters.

