The Borno Government says it will offer scholarship to 2,700 indigent students to study science courses in its newly established state university.

Mr Pindar Sawa, the Director of Press, Government House, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Friday.

Sawa said that Gov. Babagana Zulum, made the disclosure while inspecting ongoing projects at the Borno State University.

He quoted the governor as saying that 100 students would be selected from each of the 27 local government areas of the state, to benefit from the gesture.

Zulum said that between 300 and 600 students would be admitted into the faculties of humanities in the university, which is expected to commence academic activities in November.

The governor also directed the university to liaise with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Chief of Staff, Government House administration to fashion out modalities of providing scholarship to the students to read mathematics, physics and other science subjects

Gov. Zulum directed the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umar Kyari, to warn contractors to ensure completion of all projects or face revocation.

The governor also directed the vice-chancellor to look into the issue of bringing in private developers to support the government in the provision of accommodation as it is being practiced in other universities.

The governor thanked the university’s management over its commitment and dedication towards ensuring that the university project becomes reality.

Earlier, Kyari had lauded the governor over his support and provisions of fund for the execution of the projects.

Kyari disclosed that the Nigeria Information and Technology Development Agency ( NITDA), had provided over N250 million to the university, for procurement of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and internet facilities.

The governor also inspected ongoing Mega School projects at Abuja Sheraton; Sajeri, and Moramti areas of Maiduguri.

