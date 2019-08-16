By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia has broken silence on his life ban by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, saying he is innocent of the allegations.

FIFA had on Friday slammed a life ban on Siasia. In addition, he has been fined $50,000 for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches.’

Siasia was coach of Nigeria between 2010-2011 and for a spell in 2016. He was also coach of Under 20 and Under 23.

FIFA did not state when he committed the infractions, but said the ex-Nigeria international has been notified.

Siasia is the third African to be banned by FIFA. Former Sierra Leone FA official Abu Bakarr Kabba and former Botswana FA official Mooketsi Kgotlele were suspended in July for five years and for life respectively.

The sanction stems from an ongoing ‘large-scale investigation’ FIFA is conducting into the behaviour of Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer from Singapore.

However, Siasia said he was shocked that FIFA could take such action without hearing from him.

He spoke with ex-Media Officer of the Eagles, Colin Udoh on Friday.

Udoh, on his twitter handle said he had just spoken with Siasia and that he said he did nothing wrong and had not received any letter from FIFA.

He wrote: “I have just spoken to Siasia. His words “I don’t know anything about this. I did nothing wrong and I have not received any letter from FIFA.”

According to him, Siasia would fight this and clear his name.

Udoh added: “Siasia also told me -very angrily – that he was never invited to defend himself and is hearing about all of this for the first time.”

Udoh said Siasia would address a press conference at 12 noon Nigeria time on Saturday at the National Stadium, Abuja.

