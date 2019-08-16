DJ Cuppy – Gelato – featuring Zlatan Ibile

DJ Cuppy released a new single with Zlatan titled ”Gelato” and the song dropped yesterday.

Fans have different reactions to the new song, some think it’s trash and others think only Zlatan did well on the track.

The disc jockey has always gotten it hot from Nigerians, due to her father’s wealth. She’s been advised severally to stop attempting to make money when her dad already has it all.

Check out some reactions here.

