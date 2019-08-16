Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to threats by Miyetti Allah to shut down all meat market in Nigeria which will lead to scarcity of meat.

Miyetti Allah, had during a programme on AIT said ”There is going to be a serious scarcity of meat in Nigeria very soon because we are shutting down enire meat markets in Nigeria. This is because entire Igbo people in

Southern Nigeria here have never appreciated our constant effort over the years now to ensure availability of meat in the nation.

“We have decided to shutdown the meat markets nationwide just to see how terrible life will be without meat for months. You can never appreciate our works until the day we take this action.

“Apart from this, we are also doing this to save the lives of herdsmen residing in South East and South South base of threats we have received many times from the leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo and from people in Enugu, Abia and Rivers State, which is not a good sign that our lives are secured.

“The only news we hear daily is just accusations of killings just like the herdsmen were recently accused of killing a Reverend father in Enugu which we know it was a cooked plan. This new plan will take place few weeks from now and Nigeria will see our values.”

Reacting to this threat, Fani-Kayode said “Keep your accursed meat meat and choke on it!”

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

