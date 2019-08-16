An official memo to all departments of government in Delta State banning nursing mothers among the civil servants from bringing their babies to office is underway.

This was revealed by the Chairman, Delta state Civil Service Commission, Nkem Okwuofu during a routine inspection exercise at the Directorate of Sustainable Development Goals on Thursday in Asaba.

She, however, said the commission would provide creche facilities within the ministries to enable nursing mothers to take care of their babies.

She said the facilities would provide a conducive environment for mothers to breastfeed their babies and return to work.

The civil service commission chairman said that bringing infants to the office exposed the children to infections.

“Apart from the health implication of this practice, it must be known that this is against the rules and regulations of the state civil service,” she said.

Okwuofu also used the occasion to inform the workers that the commission had completed the review of the 1978 civil service rules, which she described as obsolete.

“The approval of the state governor has already been secured, the document will be made available to all civil servants soon.

“The commission has also successfully established its own official website and data base. This contains the retirement dates of civil servants in the state,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Akpesiri Ubogu, the directorate’s Permanent Secretary, pledged the readiness of members of staff to exude commitment and efficiency in service delivery.

