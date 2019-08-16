A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to freeze bank accounts allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

The ICPC had requested an order from the court to freeze the accounts allegedly owned by Yari.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion by the ICPC, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ordered that the accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks with funds in United States dollars and Nigerian naira, be frozen pending when the affected person showed cause why the freezing order should be vacated.

The judge also asked the ICPC to publish the order within 14 days in a national daily and for the affected parties to show cause why the funds would not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government, the Nation reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

