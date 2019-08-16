President Muhammadu Buhari has assumed the role of cheer-leader-in-chief for Nigerian senior basketball team, D’Tigress, urging them to win the Afrobasket Championship, for the second time in succession.

In a statement to congratulate the team for qualifying for another final of the tournament, Buhari not only sent his best wishes, he also rallied the team to win the trophy.

“Win the trophy and conquer the continent one more time,’’ he said.

D’Tigress, beat Mali, 79-58, Friday night to qualify for the final of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

President Buhari assured the team, reputed to be the best female national basketball team in Africa, of “100 per cent support’’ by the government and people of Nigeria.

The President urged the team to rise to the occasion and make the nation proud.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

