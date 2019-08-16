President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, diplomats and other eminent Nigerians, have indicated interest to attend the 80th birthday of the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The Chairman, Organising Committee of the event, Mr Ray Morphy, said this in Abuja on Friday at a news conference.

He announced the committee’s plan to mark Odigie-Oyegun’s birthday in Abuja on Aug. 17.

“These eminent personalities have indicated interest to grace the occasion due to virtues Odigie-Oyegun has added to democratic development in the country,” Morphy said.

He urged younger Nigerians to emulate the leadership qualities and values demonstrated by Odigie-Oyegun when he was a Federal Permanent Secretary, governor of Edo and National Chairman of APC.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun has kept his name clean right and fair over the years. Even as he left office as National Chairman of the APC, you noticed that he has never engaged in any battle with anybody in the party.

“This celebration is a recognition of God’s blessing on him and his family, recognition of the contributions he has made in our democratic development,” he said.

Morphy, who recalled that Edo Government had on Aug. 12, begun a weeklong celebration of Odigie-Oyegun’s 80th birthday in the state, said that the function was organised by APC governors ant it would end in Abuja

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

