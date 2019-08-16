The ‘Icon’ group of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘pepper Dem’ won the week’s wager task, beating the Cruisetopia group in keenly contested the tasks on Thursday.

The story of how they did it:

The Icons include; Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Khafi, Omashola, Sir Dee and Tacha while the Cruisetopia includes: Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Jackye, Joe, Mercy, Mike,Seyi and Venita.

Following their colourful coronation for their Tor Tiv on Wednesday, housemates were asked to come up with creative arts in any form to perform as part of the Wager task.

As is the usual Thursday practice, the winning team gets food and provision while the losing team will be denied of provisions for a week.

In this Task, every member of each team was required to participate, either individually or in a group or even both.

Also, unlike the previous tasks in which Biggie supplied the Housemates their props, the ‘Pepper Dem’ Gang were asked to creatively use available materials in the House.

‘The Icons’ opened the floor with a beautiful acrobatic display. Then Sir Dee, Elozonam, Frodd and Ike impressed fans with their chest-puffing and humming.

Afterwards, Khafi eloquently put up a spoken word performance about self-love. Then Elozonam performed flexible dance moves amidst a little dramatic performance.

‘Cruisetopia’ took the patriotic route as they stormed the stage with a national anthem while Seyi set the tone for the presentation.

Throughout their acts, Joe was seen in front of the stage drawing on a white cardboard. He eventually revealed a beautifully drawn coat of arms.

There were moving spoken words by Venita, songs by Esther and Jackye and Mike’s tap dance. Despite the little fall out between Seyi and Mike, the ‘Cruisetopia’ still did their best.

After the performance, Biggie asked each team to select a representative to defend their presentation and tell him why they deserved to win.

Enkay and Seyi came forward for both teams and each explained how they were able to incorporate in their presentations all the ingredients required by Biggie.

In the end, for their exceptional blend of comedy, drama, songs and a great deal of teamwork, Biggie declared the ‘Icons’, winner.

In addition to the provisions, each member of ‘The Icons’ was rewarded with 20 Bet9ja coins.

By Anita Eboigbe/NAN

