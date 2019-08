Late Oap and radio girl popular as area mama, Tosyn Bucknor, who died on November 19, 2018, is remembered today on her posthumous birthday by family and friends.

On Instagram earlier today, Her husband, Aurelien Boyer penned a touching message in memory of his late wife.

He wrote: “Yesterday in my arms, forever in His. You would be 38 today. But more importantly, God blessed us with 37 years by your side. Happy posthumous birthday, Wyfo. Rest on well.”

