Nigerian singer and songwriter Dammy Krane, comes through with a new single titled “Always Say A Prayer (ASAP)” featuring DMW’s music artist Peruzzi.
The video, which was directed by Gbenga Gomes for Worldstar Movement, will surely drop soon.
Friday, August 16, 2019 1:35 pm
Nigerian singer and songwriter Dammy Krane, comes through with a new single titled “Always Say A Prayer (ASAP)” featuring DMW’s music artist Peruzzi.
The video, which was directed by Gbenga Gomes for Worldstar Movement, will surely drop soon.
Join the conversation